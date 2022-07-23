ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraising by AOC’s progressive NY pals sputters ahead of primaries

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
Several of AOC's progressive pals are struggling to find funding as the election cycle winds down. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Green New Deal may be in the red.

Progressives locked in tough primaries across the state posted abysmal fundraising numbers in their quarterly disclosure forms, suggesting grassroots energy on the far left continues to wane.

The data shows that even the blessing of “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has failed to move the needle.

“People are just tired of them. They look around and see increased crime, more chaos and they blame the progressives for it,” said veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf — who cautioned that in low-turnout August elections, the winner will be whoever has the best ground game to turn out supporters.

With a month to go before the Democratic primaries, progressive candidates are finding themselves strapped for cash.

In the new 17th District, which stretches along the Hudson Valley from the tip of Greenburgh all the way to East Fishkill, incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney hauled in $826,528. The powerful boss of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will head into the last stretch of the race with more than $2.5 million in the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APnT2_0gqH7qEs00
Alessandra Biaggi has netted less than half of her incumbent opponent.

His progressive opponent, State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, netted only $257,437 during the same period. The likely GOP nominee, Assemblyman Mike Lawler, also trounced Biaggi in fundraising, taking in $353,874, records show.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman — despite the advantages of his incumbency — also came up short to his chief primary opponent, Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi. Bowman’s second quarter haul of $255,829, trailed Gashi’s $301,366. The wealthy district just south of the 17th includes much of Westchester County. Bowman has around $100,000 less cash on hand than Gashi heading into the home stretch.

Both Bowman and Biaggi have been endorsed by AOC and a litany of other progressive activist organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lvHr_0gqH7qEs00
Stripper-turned-candidate Brittany Ramos DeBarros has been out-earned 7 to 1 by her opponent.

The trend is the same even in races the Squad leader has not waded into. In Staten Island, Max Rose out-raised his primary challenger — the socialist stripper Brittany Ramos-Debarros — by almost 7 to 1.

In New York City’s heavily contested 10th congressional district of Lower Manhattan and Park Slope, progressive candidate Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou raised just $241,214 in her most recent filing, behind moderate Dan Goldman’s $1,241,368. Even former Mayor de Blasio, who just dropped out of the race, posted a respectable $510,537.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMWui_0gqH7qEs00
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou is also running behind in her district.

“You have to look at where progressives raise money. It’s all online. It’s digital. It’s social. You burn those lists so quickly,” said one senior Democratic House staffer. “It’s a saturation of people going to the same folks in the same place every time and asking.”

cp
4d ago

That bar tender cost her district in NYC a lot of jobs ,money for the labor force and owners of apartments. Not to mention all the money that would have trickled down for deli , convenience stores and department stores . Thanks A o c AMAZON moved to Onondaga county and put hundreds of people to work at about $16.00 a hour. I would not donate to her campaign if I lived in that district, she doesn’t care about the people ,she only wants her picture in the news so she can be famous.

Reply
50
Statler Waldorf
4d ago

Perhaps AOC is still laundering her campaign donations through her dummy corporations she created so it doesn't appear she receiving as much as she usually does!! 👿🤯🤡💩🙄

Reply(9)
24
Bruce Cregger
4d ago

very good sign that people are fed up and would like their communities cleaned up and life affordable.

Reply(10)
56
