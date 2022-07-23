ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO's Tedros acted as tie-breaker to break disagreement over Monkeypox designation

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRJCG_0gqH7CNA00

ZURICH/LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday he had to act as a tie-breaker to resolve a disagreement on whether to declare the Monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

Nine members of the expert committee were against the designation with six in favour, Tedros told reporters after the WHO gave the virus the highest level of alert. read more

"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," Tedros said.

Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

What is the world's largest city?

Over the last few centuries, cities have come to define the way humans live, work and interact. In 1800, just 10% (opens in new tab) of the world's population lived in cities, but since 2009, the planet’s urban population has exceeded its rural one — and in the U.S., around 80% (opens in new tab) of people call cities home.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#The Who#Zurich London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped “looted” grain

July 22 (Reuters) - (This Jul.22 story refiles to fix the link showing the SV Nikolay's journey) Late last month, a Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying corn pulled into the Turkish port of Izmir on the Aegean Sea. The SV Nikolay had loaded the grain at Port Kavkaz, in Russia, six days earlier on June 18, according to documentation provided by an employee of the Russian company that owns the ship.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 27 (Reuters) - The fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant hung in the balance after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was underway nearby. read more.
EUROPE
WebMD

BA.5 Evades Vaccine and Infection Immune Response

July 22, 2022 -- Contagious Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus — such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 — can escape antibodies from previous infections and vaccines, though booster shots appear to provide enough protection to prevent severe disease, according to a new study published in Science. The...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

510K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy