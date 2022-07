Kyler Murray’s contract extension has dominated Cardinals news for nearly a week. Did the quarterback deserve a new deal? How much has he progressed in three NFL seasons? Is he the leader the Cardinals need him to be? Murray has notable company in the “now prove it” department. Those same questions apply to coach Kliff Kingsbury, which isn’t a surprise given the two have ties dating back 10 years, when Kingsbury first saw Murray, then 15, play...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 17 MINUTES AGO