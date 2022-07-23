ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: Joshua the dog and Juniper the bunny

By Drew Scofield
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend are two four-legged friends: Joshua, a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees and his pal, Juniper the bunny.

The APL said Joshua is a sweet, gentle giant who has "won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers with his gentle nature and his stunning looks."

Cleveland APL

Starting on Monday, and running until July 31, the APL will have a promotion where all small animals, Juniper included, will be 50% off.

The two don't have to be adopted together, but the APL said it would love Joshua to be able to stay with his friend if possible.

Cleveland APL

"If you have been looking to bring a small friend or two into your life, now is the time," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Joshua, Juniper or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Related
WFMJ.com

Influx of animals weighing heavily on dog and cat facilities, could lead to euthanizations

An influx of dogs are close to flooding the Trumbull County Dog pound and with the inside full, they're now housing some pups outside. "I have noticed that there have been recently a lot of people calling in to see if they can surrender their dogs as well, which currently because we have been so full," said Corey Behnke, Chief Dog Warden at the Trumbull County dog pound. "We're just not able to take any other surrenders," he said.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

West Park resident preserves Cleveland's architectural history one brick at a time

CLEVELAND — Brick by brick, a woman in Cleveland’s West park neighborhood is preserving a tangible piece of Cleveland’s mostly forgotten past. For two years, on walks along the beaches of Lake Erie and throughout her neighborhood, Kathleen Kelly collected enough bricks to create her own masterpiece at her home that resembles the old brick-paved streets in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: As Historic Restaurants Shutter, Marie’s Is Still Dishing Up Quality Comfort Food Four Decades In

When Balaton Hungarian restaurant announced this past January that it was closing after 60 years, I reluctantly shared the news with my father. For decades, he owned an auto parts store on Buckeye Road, a short mile west of the restaurant’s original location. He and a friend met there for lunch every single Friday until the early `80s, when the restaurant relocated to Shaker Square. When I revisited Balaton for this paper back in 2018, I did so with my father sitting across the table. You never know when you’re enjoying something for the last time, and for my father, that was the case that day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Timing on rain and thunder

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some breaks of the sun with more clouds today as humidity rises ahead of a warm front. Temps will be in the lower 80s today and tomorrow. Rain coverage will be between 40 and 60% of the on and off variety. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late PM/evening Wednesday. Next chance of rain is late Thursday. About 40% coverage mainly PM/evening.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Artists, crafts people, entertainment and more prepare for Lakewood Arts Festival: A Place in the Sun

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – It’s the final stretch for preparations for the 2022 Lakewood Arts Festival. The popular summer event will mark its 45th year on Aug. 6. Booths featuring a variety of artists and crafts people once again will line Detroit Avenue from Belle Avenue on the east to Arthur Avenue on the west in the city’s downtown business district from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
LAKEWOOD, OH
andnowuknow.com

Giant Eagle Rolls Out Flashfood App to All 173 Locations; Dan Donovan and Josh Domingues Discuss

CLEVELAND, OH - In an effort to cut down on food waste, Giant Eagle announced it has expanded its partnership with Flashfood, the innovative digital marketplace that provides shoppers with access to discounted food nearing its best-by date. Through the growth of this alliance, the retailer will be rolling out the Flashfood app at all 173 corporate Giant Eagle and Giant Eagle Market District stores.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Elton John in Cleveland (7/30/22) | How to get tickets to CLE show and nearby concerts

There’s still time to get Elton John concert tickets before Saturday’s performance at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Those with seats at the event will see the legendary musician -- now 75 -- on his final tour around the globe. Tickets can be found through the following sellers. If you miss him in Cleveland, get tickets for the Chicago, Syracuse or Pittsburgh. Or make a vacation of it in Las Vegas on November 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Candle shop flames to please: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – When faced with a challenge, find a solution. That is exactly the action Stephanie Smith took. Stephanie, who owns Ohio Wick House in downtown Olmsted Falls, was always a candle lover. She constantly lit candles throughout her home. However, she began experiencing very bad headaches. She felt the culprit was the store-bought candles she was burning.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Berea store sells $1 million lottery ticket

BEREA, Ohio — A lucky person has won $1 million after buying a lottery ticket from a gas station in Berea. Hirsch's Marathon sold a 5/5 winner for Tuesday night's lottery. Another lucky Ohio resident won some money from the jackpot from a Bell Store in St. Clairsville. This...
BEREA, OH
