Penn State athletes allegedly involved in sex extortion, federal investigation reveals

A federal investigation is ongoing into sexual extortion claims at Penn State, allegedly involving student-athletes.

Warrants recently unsealed in a Centre County Court describe how at least two student-athletes were targeted last year by a person on a dating app, according to WJAC-TV and the Centre Daily Times.

The suspect, believed to be a woman, allegedly traded sexually explicit photos with the student-athletes − eventually threatening to post them on social media platforms unless more were sent. Police reportedly obtained photos and video of group sex and of undressed players in the Penn State football locker room as part of the investigation.

Warrants said that the two student-athletes reported the matter to the athletic department in late September of 2021 when the threats continued.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna told media outlets that there is no longer a state investigation into the case and that his office has closed the matter. The victims do not wish to press charges, Cantorna said.

Penn State University officials issued this statement to media outlets:

“University Police and Public Safety were alerted to a sexual extortion crime targeting Penn State student-athletes in September 2021, and have been investigating the matter since then, using forensics in an attempt to identify both victims and suspects,”

“In this case, individuals were drawn into an online conversation that escalated into extortion. Sexual extortion crimes in which individuals are coerced into sharing intimate images or videos are a national issue and similar incidents have victimized people in other places in the U.S."

University officials declined to provide any additional information because of the open investigation.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him atfbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.