ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

25 of the best indoor activities in Houston to beat the heat

By Gabi De la Rosa
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From indoor pools and playgrounds to trampoline parks, here's how to have fun and stay cool...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
nomadlawyer.org

Pearland: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Pearland, Texas

Pearland is located in part of Brazoria county, Texas, United States. Some portions extend into Fort Bend and Harris counties. Brazoria County is home to the charmingly named Pearland, Texas. While you might think that Pearland is most well-known for its fruit, there are many other reasons to visit this area. It was more famous for its figs and pears than it was for its pears.
PEARLAND, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Castle Just Dropped in Price by One Million Dollars

While interest rates have gone up recently it’s still difficult navigating the real estate market right now. But when you hear of a home dropping in price by one million dollars, it makes you pay attention to that property. While I still don’t have the $9 million dollars that is the current list price it would be awesome to own a castle as your primary residence in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
usatales.com

Why Young People Are Moving From Austin To Houston

People who have lived in Austin all their lives may wonder why anyone would want to leave. Austin is an exciting city, with high economic growth leading to a constant state of evolution. There is always something new to try, and while other cities and states have their allure, they’re best for occasional visits.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Houston Zoo#Minute Maid Park#Arcade Games#Epic Games#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Fitness#Toyota Center#R24 Rooftop Lounge#Tx
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Houston, TX — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

The restaurant scene in Houston has boomed in recent years despite the pandemic forcing a few staples to close their doors, enhancing an already rich and varied offering. The barbecue scene is thriving, but so too are plant-based menus. People may be tempted to start with good old home-grown Tex-Mex,...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s James Bond-Worthy Penthouse Brings Sky-High Perks — and a Woodland Park Bonus

The sleek, contemporary entry to the Houston penthouse at 102 Quitman (Photo by TK Images) If Daniel Craig’s James Bond hadn’t been killed off in No Time To Die, we could see him on the balcony of this dramatic Houston penthouse, the downtown skyline shimmering in the background, wooing Léa Seydoux. For while there may be no exotic weapons or secret escape chutes, the 5,500-square-foot dwelling at 102 Quitman Street is still certainly James Bond-worthy.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hottest vehicles in Houston right now

HOUSTON (CW39) The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars monthly analysis examines which new and used cars are in the highest demand in Houston in today’s market. To determine the fastest-selling cars, iSeeCars...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
restaurantbusinessonline.com

This Houston drive-thru restaurant just won $1M

Saigon Hustle just hustled its way to $1 million. The Vietnamese drive-thru concept in Houston on Tuesday was named the winner of the Million Dollar Restaurant Launch. The contest is sponsored by Savory Fund, the arm of private-equity firm Mercato Partners that invests in emerging restaurant concepts. Saigon will get...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Houston’s Willie’s Grill & Ice House Launches Delivery-Only Chicken Ghost Kitchen

Instead of launching its new restaurant at a separate, physical location, Willie’s Grill & Ice House has gotten innovative. The Houston-born burger chain and icehouse launched its “virtual brand” Roosters Run, a chicken delivery service, out of each of Willie’s 13 locations around the state. It’s a move that allows a restaurant to branch out, increasing profits without the costs and responsibilities of a physical location.
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters in Houston: An American Tradition

I’ve always had a secret personal obsession with Drive-In movie theaters. There’s something special about watching a movie, outside, under the stars. My first experience with drive-ins was in college, where we were lucky enough to still have an operating drive-in nearby. When I became a mom I...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Did you see that? What lit up the sky in southeast Texas Sunday night? Find out Monday on Houston Life at 3 p.m.

Houston – Around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night a mysterious light was seen in the sky over southeast Texas. Was it a comet? Was it a shooting star? People are taking to social media to find out. Did you see it? Please comment below. Houston Life reached out to viewers who posted about it on Twitter. Jaz wrote, “It happened so quick I was driving.”
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy