The Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn’t trade Collin Sexton for Gary Harris. The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiting to see what Collin Sexton decides for the 2022-2023 season. Right now there are three possibilities but only two are currently in play. The first option is that Sexton plays on the one-year offer the Cavs designated him with to keep him a restricted free agent. This would then see Sexton enter free agency unrestricted in 2023. Then Sexton could accept the Cavs’ offer of $40 million over three years.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 46 MINUTES AGO