Cook County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; McHenry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Lake and east central McHenry Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Channel Lake to Wonder Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Zion, Grayslake, Round Lake, Antioch, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Park City, Round Lake Park, Winthrop Harbor, Johnsburg, Lakemoor and Spring Grove. This includes...Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, IL Beach State Park, and Six Flags Great America. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Flood Advisory until 10:45AM CDT – Cook and Will CO…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Cook and Will. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 841 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen based on radar and surface observations. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Joliet, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon and Minooka.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Second tornado confirmed in Saturday mornings severe weather

Tornado occurred in Crest Hill, Joliet, National Weather Service confirms. The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado occurred Saturday as part of the severe weather that moved through the Chicago suburbs. The second tornado occurred in Crest Hill and was tracked into Joliet before lifting, the NWS tweeted.
CREST HILL, IL
NBC Chicago

NWS Confirms 2nd Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes hit the Chicago area Saturday as a series of storms downed trees and brought heavy winds to the area. A tornado occurred in Crest Hill in the early morning hours and moved into the north side of Joliet before lifting out of the area, the NWS said in a tweet. The tornado ranked as an EF-0, the lowest level on the six-tier Enhanced Fujita scale, and had estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe Weather Reports Saturday morning – includes tornado touchdown in Naperville

1:14AM…Half-dollar-sized hail…Lakemoor, McHenry CO. 1:45AM…Quarter-sized hail…Park City, Lake CO IL. 5:18AM…58 mph wind gust…O’Hare Airport, Cook CO. 5:41AM…Tornado touchdown – damaged roof/downed trees…Naperville. 7AM…67 mph wind gust…Wheatfield, Jasper CO IN. 7:25AM…Nickel-sized hail..Martinton, Iroquois CO. 8:17AM…Quarter-sized hail…Polo, Ogle...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Meteorologist Todd Kluber says snapped trees and minor damage to roofs were reported Saturday in Naperville, west of Chicago. The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong storms approaching NE Illinois

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving ESE across central and southern Wisconsin this evening. The southern end of the line of storms is building, and with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west along with a low-level infusion of warm moist unstable SW flow, there appears to be favorable support for continued expansion of the storms southward into northern Illinois. Should this development occur, storms could move SE first into northernmost counties, track toward Chicago and then farther SE.
CHICAGO, IL
