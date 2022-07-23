Police: 75-year-old woman assaulted in Washington Heights

The NYPD has released new photos of a man they say assaulted a 75-year-old woman in Washington Heights on July 19.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and took place near Broadway and West 168 Street.

News 12 is told the man approached the woman from behind and randomly hit her so hard in the shoulder that she fell to the ground.

She was later treated at a nearby hospital for a fractured left shoulder.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.