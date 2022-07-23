Stench is gone, but Sunny Farms Landfill controversy remains

FOSTORIA — Noxious odors have largely dissipated from the Sunny Farms Landfill.

But not the controversy surrounding the 510-acre site that’s about four miles south of Fostoria along County Road 18 in Seneca County’s Loudon Township.

Residents, public officials, and local government entities stand opposed to a request from its latest owner, New Hampshire-based WIN Waste Innovations, to start taking in as many as 12,000 tons of waste a day, up from its current permitted level of 7,500 tons a day. The company is seeking a vertical and horizontal expansion of about 218 acres.

Much of the trash comes from out-of-state and includes virtually anything that meets the legal definition of being nontoxic, nonhazardous, and noninfectious. Trains along the Fostoria-to-Columbus CSX Transportation railroad track haul in much of it.

The latest to go on record in opposition to the landfill’s expansion plan is state Rep. Gary Click (R., Vickery), who said in a recent letter to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency that Sunny Farms “has not been successful in earning the trust” of citizens and “is generally regarded as a local nuisance by residents of its surrounding community.”

The letter notes a recent public meeting in which attendance filled a large banquet hall and spilled into the lobby.

“Public passion ran deep as homeowners and residents shared their personal experiences and fears for the future,” Mr. Click wrote.

According to a news release issued by Mr. Click’s office, his opposition to the company’s expansion plan mirrors that of resolutions of opposition passed earlier by Seneca County commissioners, the Fostoria City Council, Big Spring Township, Jackson Township, and Loudon Township.

Chris Lund, senior vice president of the consulting firm Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, told the Seneca County General Health District last spring that sulfur dioxide emissions from Sunny Farms “are still 20 times what would have been allowed had things been done right to begin with.”

Mr. Lund, according to a district news release, also stated that sulfur dioxide releases from Sunny Farms were comparable to what some of Ohio’s former coal-fired power plants emitted in years past.

Seneca County Commissioner Michael J. Kerschner told The Blade on Friday he thought much of the landfill’s controversy had simmered after the new owner began flaring off captured hydrogen sulfide emissions, the source of a potent, rotten-egg smell that had riled up area residents since at least 2015.

But he said the expansion plan seemed to trigger bad memories for a lot of people.

Many also were upset to learn how much sulfur dioxide is being released. It’s going into the atmosphere at levels that are, at times, higher than what is allowed under a consent order it negotiated from the state of Ohio in July, 2019.

“That’s what really caused this latest groundswell,” Mr. Kerschner said.

Ben Nutter, Sunny Farms’ community engagement manager, said it’s important for people to know the higher levels of sulfur dioxide being released are temporary.

They’re a byproduct of addressing the rotten-egg smell through flaring. He said the sulfur dioxide emissions will come down as more capture-and-control technology is installed.

Though acknowledging the releases are temporarily higher than what’s allowed through the consent order, he maintained they’re still below what could be released under federal air-quality rules.

Opponents like Mr. Click aren’t buying that.

His news release states the landfill “has been unable to meet and maintain recognized quality air standards without the exceptions granted under the consent order.”

And, in their June 23 resolution, Seneca County commissioners stated that the Sunny Farms sulfur dioxide emissions are “significantly higher than what is allowed at compliant landfills across the state.”

But Heidi Griesmer, Ohio EPA deputy director for communication, said Friday night that Sunny Farms is “in compliance with the consent order which requires them to take steps to address sulfur dioxide emissions.”

The state agency has scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 to discuss the facility’s air operating permit.

That meeting was scheduled as an in-person gathering after the agency scrapped plans for a virtual one because of what it called “significant local public interest in the facility.”

The upcoming meeting will be at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive, Fostoria, said Dina Pierce, another agency spokesman.

Ms. Pierce said the company notified the Ohio EPA back on April 29 that it is seeking an expansion.

That request is under review. Public comments will be taken if the Ohio EPA issues a draft permit, she said.

Mr. Nutter said there’s been a lot of confusion about the compliance issue, and the investments that WIN Waste Innovations has been making to the site.

He urged people to be more patient.

“We’re fixing the issue. We’re not creating it,” said Mr. Nutter, a former Seneca County commissioner. “We have the science that backs up what I’m saying.”

WIN Waste Innovations is a collaboration of 10 former waste industry businesses, including Sunny Farms’ former owner, Tunnel Hill Partners.