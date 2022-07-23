ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Stench is gone, but Sunny Farms Landfill controversy remains

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhDPk_0gqH3aVK00

FOSTORIA — Noxious odors have largely dissipated from the Sunny Farms Landfill.

But not the controversy surrounding the 510-acre site that’s about four miles south of Fostoria along County Road 18 in Seneca County’s Loudon Township.

Residents, public officials, and local government entities stand opposed to a request from its latest owner, New Hampshire-based WIN Waste Innovations, to start taking in as many as 12,000 tons of waste a day, up from its current permitted level of 7,500 tons a day. The company is seeking a vertical and horizontal expansion of about 218 acres.

Much of the trash comes from out-of-state and includes virtually anything that meets the legal definition of being nontoxic, nonhazardous, and noninfectious. Trains along the Fostoria-to-Columbus CSX Transportation railroad track haul in much of it.

The latest to go on record in opposition to the landfill’s expansion plan is state Rep. Gary Click (R., Vickery), who said in a recent letter to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency that Sunny Farms “has not been successful in earning the trust” of citizens and “is generally regarded as a local nuisance by residents of its surrounding community.”

The letter notes a recent public meeting in which attendance filled a large banquet hall and spilled into the lobby.

“Public passion ran deep as homeowners and residents shared their personal experiences and fears for the future,” Mr. Click wrote.

According to a news release issued by Mr. Click’s office, his opposition to the company’s expansion plan mirrors that of resolutions of opposition passed earlier by Seneca County commissioners, the Fostoria City Council, Big Spring Township, Jackson Township, and Loudon Township.

Chris Lund, senior vice president of the consulting firm Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, told the Seneca County General Health District last spring that sulfur dioxide emissions from Sunny Farms “are still 20 times what would have been allowed had things been done right to begin with.”

Mr. Lund, according to a district news release, also stated that sulfur dioxide releases from Sunny Farms were comparable to what some of Ohio’s former coal-fired power plants emitted in years past.

Seneca County Commissioner Michael J. Kerschner told The Blade on Friday he thought much of the landfill’s controversy had simmered after the new owner began flaring off captured hydrogen sulfide emissions, the source of a potent, rotten-egg smell that had riled up area residents since at least 2015.

But he said the expansion plan seemed to trigger bad memories for a lot of people.

Many also were upset to learn how much sulfur dioxide is being released. It’s going into the atmosphere at levels that are, at times, higher than what is allowed under a consent order it negotiated from the state of Ohio in July, 2019.

“That’s what really caused this latest groundswell,” Mr. Kerschner said.

Ben Nutter, Sunny Farms’ community engagement manager, said it’s important for people to know the higher levels of sulfur dioxide being released are temporary.

They’re a byproduct of addressing the rotten-egg smell through flaring. He said the sulfur dioxide emissions will come down as more capture-and-control technology is installed.

Though acknowledging the releases are temporarily higher than what’s allowed through the consent order, he maintained they’re still below what could be released under federal air-quality rules.

Opponents like Mr. Click aren’t buying that.

His news release states the landfill “has been unable to meet and maintain recognized quality air standards without the exceptions granted under the consent order.”

And, in their June 23 resolution, Seneca County commissioners stated that the Sunny Farms sulfur dioxide emissions are “significantly higher than what is allowed at compliant landfills across the state.”

But Heidi Griesmer, Ohio EPA deputy director for communication, said Friday night that Sunny Farms is “in compliance with the consent order which requires them to take steps to address sulfur dioxide emissions.”

The state agency has scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 to discuss the facility’s air operating permit.

That meeting was scheduled as an in-person gathering after the agency scrapped plans for a virtual one because of what it called “significant local public interest in the facility.”

The upcoming meeting will be at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive, Fostoria, said Dina Pierce, another agency spokesman.

Ms. Pierce said the company notified the Ohio EPA back on April 29 that it is seeking an expansion.

That request is under review. Public comments will be taken if the Ohio EPA issues a draft permit, she said.

Mr. Nutter said there’s been a lot of confusion about the compliance issue, and the investments that WIN Waste Innovations has been making to the site.

He urged people to be more patient.

“We’re fixing the issue. We’re not creating it,” said Mr. Nutter, a former Seneca County commissioner. “We have the science that backs up what I’m saying.”

WIN Waste Innovations is a collaboration of 10 former waste industry businesses, including Sunny Farms’ former owner, Tunnel Hill Partners.

Comments / 2

Related
nbc24.com

Seneca County Fair starts in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Seneca County Fair is open for another year of showmanship. Fair food, rides, vendors, livestock shows and 4-H displays are some of the weeklong activities visitors can see. Scheduled attractions include the Team ZOOM stunt dog show, glass blowing demonstrations by The Poignon Project, wood...
TIFFIN, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 25

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 25. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor Mike DeWine announced approval of assistance for seven projects including Kenworth expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epa#Landfills#New Hampshire#Csx Transportation#The Sunny Farms Landfill#Win Waste Innovations
iheart.com

6019 County Highway 112, Upper Sandusky

This country home is sitting on a nice lot. It has been updated throughout. All the rooms have been recently painted. Flooring, carpet, furnace, a/c, and well was new in 2017-2018. The home also has an updated electrical panel. The outside features vinyl siding, metal roof, and a 2 car attached garage. Move-in ready and minutes from Upper Sandusky and Carey.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man indicted for resisting arrest

A Perrysburg man who was tased and then arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase has been indicted. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Michael John Shaffer, 28, for menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 1, 2021. The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property. The resident recently bought the Truman Road property...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica Toledo Hospital ranked No. 1 in the area by U.S. News & World Report

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Toledo Hospital was named the best in the Toledo area Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. The publication's annual Best Hospitals list ranked Toledo Hospital No. 1 for the third consecutive year. The rankings combine the collective services by Toledo Hospital, Flower Hospital, the Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital and Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital - all of which are run by ProMedica.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Short-staffed Lake Township carries on

MILLBURY — Stores and restaurants are short staffed and government entities can be added to that list. There were 10 burials last week at the Lake Township Cemetery, and staff there — minus one person — struggled to keep up, said Trustee Richard Welling. “We’re short on...
13abc.com

Bikers raise money to help nonprofit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers hit the open road on to raise money for the Down For The Ride nonprofit organization. On Saturday, July 23 the bikers hosted a Poker Run to raise money that will create a building where kids, teens and adults with down syndrome can go to learn and grow together.
sent-trib.com

BG police respond to fight at city pool

Charges are expected to be filed against a juvenile who allegedly instigated a fight at the Bowling Green City Pool Saturday. At 8 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the pool for a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of people...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted Thursday for a shooting at Franklin Park Mall in 2021. According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges. The Lucas County court sentenced Landry to...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima brings a new addition

LIMA — For the first time in over 80 years, the City will build a pool next to Lima Senior. The new project, known as the ‘Lima Community Aquatic Center’, will begin construction in 2023. The capital has been fully obtained at $8.9 million. The City of Lima will use $4 million from its general fund, the Lima City Schools have provided $2.4 million and the State has approved $2.4 million for this project.
LIMA, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy