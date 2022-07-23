ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Clipping wings: Council takes issue with Mayor’s travel

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago
Clipping wings: Council takes issue with Mayor’s travel Photo credit New Orleans City Government

The New Orleans City Council, responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s numerous overseas junkets amounting to $80,000—not counting the two recent trips to Europe to sign sister city agreements, is the subject of a proposed ordinance that will hold down spending to $1,000.

The ordinance is the work of Council President Helena Moreno and Councilman J.P. Morrell.

The new rule would allow just a $1,000 of city money be used on trips for non-essential travel.

This includes carnivals, festivals, receptions, concerts, graduations, and sister city agreements.

The ordinance comes as the Mayor wrapped up a second sister city signing in France, being out of town during a crime wave.

According to Gilbert Montano, the Chief Administrative Officer, the Mayor spent somewhere in the neighborhood of $80,000 on trips since January.

Broadcast reports say the ordinance will face an uphill battle in the Council.

Kristy Paige Theriot
4d ago

She is atrocious. Doing nothing to stop the out of control violence. y'all need to vote her out of office and get somebody who really cares. Good luck with that with a politician. All my love, former Nola resident. My heart is with you always. ❤️

Toni BB
2d ago

This administration has brought NOLA down. If it’s not a photo op she no where to be found. It’s so amazing how when she got in office she was Broke, not her network is 5 million.

