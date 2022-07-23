Clipping wings: Council takes issue with Mayor’s travel Photo credit New Orleans City Government

The New Orleans City Council, responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s numerous overseas junkets amounting to $80,000—not counting the two recent trips to Europe to sign sister city agreements, is the subject of a proposed ordinance that will hold down spending to $1,000.

The ordinance is the work of Council President Helena Moreno and Councilman J.P. Morrell.

The new rule would allow just a $1,000 of city money be used on trips for non-essential travel.

This includes carnivals, festivals, receptions, concerts, graduations, and sister city agreements.

The ordinance comes as the Mayor wrapped up a second sister city signing in France, being out of town during a crime wave.

According to Gilbert Montano, the Chief Administrative Officer, the Mayor spent somewhere in the neighborhood of $80,000 on trips since January.

Broadcast reports say the ordinance will face an uphill battle in the Council.