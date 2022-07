The ESPN Events Invitational that takes place over Thanksgiving weekend the bracket was unveiled on Tuesday for the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss will take the court against Stanford in the first round on Thanksgiving Day (Thurs., Nov. 24) at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. From there, Ole Miss will take on either Florida State or Siena the next day (Fri., Nov. 25) either at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN2 or 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The final round will pit the Rebels against a team from the other side of the bracket – Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma or Seton Hall – with the opponent, time and TV network depending on outcome of the tournament to that point.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO