Capito Announces Funding for NASA Spacecraft Research Facility at WVU through Congressionally Directed Spending

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced West Virginia University (WVU) will receive $800,000 from NASA for the establishment of a Space Instrument Development Facility. This funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Senator Capito, and will provide the needed infrastructure to complete the facility. In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

“This is great news for WVU, and will serve to further increase the tradition and involvement that West Virginia has in our nation’s space exploration,” Senator Capito said. “WVU has established itself as a premier research institution, and the addition of a spacecraft development facility on campus will help grow the research and development capabilities in Morgantown. I’m thrilled to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to deliver for WVU and increase opportunities available to our students.”

“Thanks to Senator Capito, WVU is poised to play important roles in a variety of planned and potential future NASA missions,” Dr. Earl Scime, Jefimenko Professor of Physics and Astronomy, said. “With this facility, WVU researchers will be able to build, test, and then fly new instruments in space – greatly expanding our potential roles in these missions. Without this resource, we simply would not be competitive for such new projects and our students would not get the experience of being able to directly build space instrumentation.”

Lootpress

Abortion bill passes committee vote in West Virginia

The House Health and Human Resources Committee met today to discuss a bill to clarify abortion laws in West Virginia. The new law prohibits abortion in West Virginia. The new definition for abortion is the termination of a pregnancy using an instrument, medicine, drugs or other substances/device. A medical emergency is defined as “a condition that so complicates the medical condition of a patient as to necessitate an immediate abortion to avert the patient’s death or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including psychological or emotional conditions.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
connect-bridgeport.com

Time Travel: Virginia Avenue Business in 1950 and a Visit to Marion County by Buffalo Bill in Early 1900s

This is the old Master Glass Company, or Master Marble Plant, shown back in 1950 that was located just off Virgnia Avenue. The plant began as an oil chimney lamp plant in 1904. By 1932, it closed as too many homes had electricity. The site remained closed until Master Glass had to moved at the start of World War II from what is the former Carbon site in Anmoore. It operated until the last 1960s and today the site is a parking lot for the Benedum Civic Center complex.
MARION COUNTY, WV
USA TODAY

Despite West Virginia ruling, pharmaceuticals face consequences in opioid epidemic

[5:26 PM] Ruiz, Romina A federal judge ruled that the three major pharmaceutical companies were not liable, leaving one county without enough resources to fight the opioid epidemic. The verdict denied the county $2.5 billion it sought over 15 years to fund recovery services. Federal judge finds for 3 major drug distributors in opioid lawsuit A federal judge ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit filed in West Virginia.
Lootpress

Lootpress

