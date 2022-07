Click here to read the full article. We wonder if anyone will write songs about this mansion on a hill. A newly constructed residence carefully sited above the famed celeb hangout, Chateau Marmont, has just hit the market for $29.95 million. Listed by The Agency, the sleek, 13,578-square-foot California manse was designed by architect Roman James. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and luxurious touches that try, but can’t quite compete with the views everywhere from Downtown Los Angeles to Century City. “Roman James did a great job of pulling the expansive views into the home to create an intimate backdrop for...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO