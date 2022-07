We’re again at a unique time for Browns fans looking for options for team coverage. Much like blogs about 10-15 years ago, technical progress has enabled the easy creation of Browns and other content by anyone with a computer and a head containing a brain and mouthparts. Podcasts, live video streams, twitter spaces, and more now clog the pipeline, with seemingly thousands of Browns fans and “experts” trying to push each other out of the spotlight, seeking attention for themselves, vying for guests, and so forth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO