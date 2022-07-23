ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

14-year-old boy died, 3 people hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia (Visalia, CA)

 4 days ago

A 14-year-old boy lost his life and three other people received major injuries after a traffic collision Friday morning in Visalia. As per the initial information, the fatal head-on crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 63, north of Marlin Avenue [...]

L.A. Weekly

Carla Maria Perez Mendoza Killed in Rollover Crash at Avenue 24 [Delano, CA]

Ducor Woman Dead in a Rollover Car Crash near Richgrove Drive. The incident occurred on July 21st, at around 6:00 a.m. in the area of Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive. According to reports, Mendoza was driving her car when, for reasons unknown, her vehicle veered off the road. The car then rolled over before coming to a stop.
DELANO, CA
KMJ

At-Risk Missing Elderly Woman Located at Fresno Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The family of Rosa Perez says a nurse called to say she is at the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. Thank you for helping to spread the word. – – – A Fresno family reported a missing elderly woman...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Estefania Martinez-Olea Arrested after Plunging Car into Community Pool on 7th Street [Sanger, CA]

DUI Driver Arrested after Plunging into Sanger Community Center Pool on 7th Street. The incident happened near the intersection of 7th Street and Recreation Avenue. For DUI-related reasons, Martinez-Olea lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road. Eventually, the car plunged into the Sanger Community Center Pool. At the time, multiple people were using the facilities.
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed while driving in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after someone opened fire on his car over the weekend in Fresno. Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Clinton and Maroa avenues after four shots were fired in the area. When officers […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Teen dies in head-on collision with juvenile driver

According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:40 a.m., on Friday, July 22, officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63, north of Marlin Avenue, with medical personnel responding. The initial investigation determined a 15-year-old male was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on State Route 63 at approximately 55 mph, approaching a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse from the opposite direction.
VISALIA, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Jalessa Johnson and a 2-year-old child injured after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

30-year-old Jalessa Johnson and a 2-year-old child injured after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people, including a child were injured after a suspected DUI crash Friday in Fresno. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Highway 180 just east of Chestnut Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that 30-year-old Jalessa Johnson, from Lancaster, was driving at a high rate of speed at around 4:50 a.m. on Highway 180 while heading east before the crash [...]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
delanonow.com

California Highway Patrol officials investigate death of Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning

California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the death of a Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning. Kern County Sheriff’s Coroner’s officials released the name of 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza of Ducor on Friday. On July 21 at 6:59 a.m., Mendoza was the restrained operator of a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned near Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive in Richgrove, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was transported to Adventist Health Delano emergency room, where she subsequently was pronounced dead.
DUCOR, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Three people dead after head-on vehicle crash on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people died following a head-on vehicle crash at the Exit 38 overpass on I-75 southbound. London Police say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lane around 11 p.m. Monday. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
KMPH.com

Dinuba man accused of killing woman arrested

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dinuba man is being charged with homicide after officers found a woman shot dead Sunday. The Dinuba Police Department says just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, they went out to North Alta Avenue, near Davis Drive, after getting reports about shots being fired. They found...
DINUBA, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Homicide Detectives Seek Help to Solve January 2022 Case

Around 7:45 am on January 23, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a call of an injured person in a field. This was located near the intersection of S. Monroe and W. Harlan Avenues in Riverdale. The deputy was directed to a specific area of a pistachio orchard and found a deceased man.
RIVERDALE, CA
thesungazette.com

String of robberies remains unsolved

TULARE COUNTY – A string of robberies in unincorporated Tulare County remains unsolved according to the sheriff’s office. According to deputies, at approximately 12 a.m., on Tuesday, July 19, deputies were called to Big B’s Travel Center in Pixley for a report of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they were told someone walked into the store with a gun, demanded money and got away with about $1,000 in cash.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

