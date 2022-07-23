ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Westport's stolen flatware recovered: Police have found the missing Fork In The Road

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ixld2_0gqGwuUJ00

Two days after a brazen silverware thief pocketed Westport's famous Fork In The Road, police reported that the landmark has been found.

"The fork has been found and will be returned to the owner," Westport Police reported on its Facebook page on Thursday. "Thank you all for your help locating it!"

The larger-than-life carving of an actual fork sticks out of the ground where River and Old Harbor roads split. Tom Schmitt, who lives nearby, constructed the fork back in 2010 after the idea came to him when he was at a local sawmill to get wood for a different project.

The fork was reported missing on Tuesday.

Fun for the whole family:Lincoln Park was a summer hotspot — but why did it close?

Westport Police on Saturday were unavailable to comment about the circumstances of the fork's theft or its retrieval.

The iconic utensil has been stolen before. The fork was once snatched and jammed into Elephant Rock – a large elephant-looking rock in the waters off Atlantic Avenue by the Elephant Rock Beach Club. It was replanted with concrete and a rebar spike dug into the ground.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River scooter driver crashes into street pole on Laurel Street

At approximately 11:00pm Sunday night, the Fall River Police and Fire Departments, along with Fall River EMS responded to reports of a car accident on Laurel Street. Upon arrival first responders discovered a scooter lying in the middle of the street with its two injured male occupants on the sidewalk. What was initially reported as a car accident turned out to be incorrect.
FALL RIVER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fence Fight & Very Unfit Car

11:21 a.m. – A caller complained about their neighbor’s new fence. Police found workers trying to put up a fence and the neighbor questioning the placement. The caller told police they’ll contact a lawyer. 12:19 p.m. – A caller told police a dog was left in a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
City
Westport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
FUN 107

This Abandoned School Bus on 140 North in New Bedford Makes Zero Sense

If you've seen this abandoned school bus hanging around in New Bedford, then you're not alone. Every day, as I travel Route 140 North and South to get on and off I-195, my eyes go right to a yellow school bus that's sitting smack between the ramps. At first, I thought it was a bus for the county jail litter collectors, but when I didn't see anyone walking about or trash bags lining the highway, I knew I was wrong.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Flatware#Fork In The Road
GoLocalProv

RIDEM Identifies Man Who Drowned in Kayaking Accident at Lincoln Woods

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified the name of the man that died at Lincoln Woods State Park in a kayaking accident. “DEM is identifying Jason Robinson, 40, of Cranston, as the drowning victim at Lincoln Woods State Park yesterday. We offer sincere sympathies to Mr. Robinson’s loved ones.
LINCOLN, RI
whdh.com

Police investigating after SUV plunges into water in Onset

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an SUV plunged into the ocean near the town pier in Onset Saturday. According to officials, the driver was found outside the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. No one else was in the vehicle at the time. (Copyright (c)...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Two families displaced, dog dies in Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Two families are displaced and a dog died following a fire in Fall River on Sunday morning. The fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. on Norfolk Street. Fire officials confirmed to an NBC 10 News crew on scene the fire started on the...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Turnto10.com

'I wish I didn't see it happen:' Cranston woman says coyote snatched her dog

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Cranston woman is grieving after she said a coyote snatched her small dog while they were in her backyard Sunday night. Terri Iannotti said she let out her 14-year-old Pekingese, Meko, for her nightly bathroom break before bed at 10:45 p.m. when a coyote darted into the yard and took off with the pet.
CRANSTON, RI
whdh.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 people from boat taking on water in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued in Plymouth by the Coast Guard after their boat hit something underwater and began taking on water. “We hit an underwater object in 30 or 40 feet of water and cracked the hull, and started taking on water,” said Keith Peterson. “The Coast Guard was nice enough to come on scene quickly.”
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities release name of man who drowned after tipping over in kayak

The body of a kayaker who reportedly fell into a pond has been identified. According to Michael Healey of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, divers recovered the body of the man just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Olney Pond in Lincoln Woods. DEM is identifying Jason Robinson, 40,...
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Missing man with Fall River and New Bedford ties has been located

Max contacted family and friends on social media and explained that he was ok. Police confirmed Max has been found safe. Plympton Police Department is looking to make contact with Max Bethoney. Max is currently residing in Plympton but has been known to reside in surrounding communities and has contacts...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy