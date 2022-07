FINAL UPDATE – 07-25-22 On 07-24-22 at approximately 5 p.m., Joan Kaloustian was located by deputies in Levy County, Florida. Sadly, Mrs. Kaloustian was deceased. Levy County deputies responded to a heavily wooded area west of U.S.-19, after receiving a call from an individual who had been hunting in the area. While hunting, the individual stumbled upon Mrs. Kaloustian, along with her van, on a muddy trail deep in the woods. The van was stuck in the mud.

