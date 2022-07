You can't have family from the midwest and not be a huge BBQ fan. I feel like I grew up on it. Kind of like Italians grow up on spaghetti and meatballs. One of my favorite summer events has always been the annual Hudson Valley Ribfest. I can remember the first time I went to it at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, NY. Walking through the gates all you could smell was delicious BBQ.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO