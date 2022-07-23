Pioneer Day weekend forecast

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy weekend Utah and it’s a holiday weekend with it being the Pioneer Day weekend!

Saturday will be bringing more heat across the Beehive State and in southeastern Utah, the excessive heat warning for Glen Canyon & Lake Powell, plus the heat advisories for the rest of southeastern Utah continue through this evening as daytime highs in these areas will range between 100-107! For the rest of the state, we’ll see plenty of heat as well, it just won’t be quite as hot compared to what we had on Friday. In northern Utah daytime highs will continue to mainly range in the 90s as Salt Lake City approaches the century mark once again. In St. George, we’ll top out above 105 at 108 as Iron County mainly gets mid 90s. For most, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy which bodes well for outdoor activities, especially the parade in Salt Lake City in the morning. By the afternoon though, there will be enough moisture for a few isolated showers and storms with the best chance being east of I-15 and favoring the higher terrain. Enough lingering moisture could result in a stray shower along the southern Wasatch Front, but that chance is only around 10%.

As we move into Sunday we won’t see many changes to the weather in northern Utah, but down in southern Utah, moisture will begin to increase as monsoonal moisture starts to surge in. This will lead to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the southern two-thirds of the state. With more moisture, we’ll see less heat down south as daytime highs come down about 5 degrees from Saturday. The big question will be just how far north the moisture is able to surge northward. An area of high pressure to our northwest will try to keep that moisture pinned into central and southern Utah, but enough may be able to find its way to the Wasatch Front for a chance for isolated showers and storms along the Wasatch Front and Back with the best chance being from Salt Lake County southward. Outside of any wet weather skies will continue to mainly be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with daytime highs very similar to Saturday.

Into early next week, the monsoon moisture will continue to surge into southern and central Utah resulting in increasing chances for showers and storms, including lower Washington County. The increased moisture will lead to the heat continuing to ease down south, and by Tuesday, the high in St. George may only reach the mid 90s. In northern Utah, the weather will remain steady with lows mainly in the 70s for valleys and 50s and 60s in the higher terrains as daytime highs range mainly in the 80s and 90s as Salt Lake City hovers right around 100 degrees. Each day from Sunday through Tuesday will bring at least a slight chance for storms along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back with a better chance the farther south you are. For most in northern Utah, skies will mainly be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

As we move through the Pioneer Day weekend, take necessary precautions to beat the heat across the state. With our ongoing drought situation, it would be best to leave fireworks to the professionals. Meanwhile, if you have any plans in southern Utah, especially from Sunday into early next week, be aware that the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be increasing.

The takeaway? We get more heat through the weekend ahead of a surge of monsoon moisture in southern Utah by the end of the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.