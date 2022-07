HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In documents filed with the U.S. District Courthouse located in Greeneville, Tennessee, Hawkins County Board of Education (BOE) officials confirmed that several racially-motivated bullying incidents did occur within the system during 2021. The filing was part of ongoing litigation between the system and the mother of a child who attended […]

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO