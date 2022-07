(Jefferson County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 38 year old Renee M. Rankin, is recovering from moderate injuries. She was hurt in a one vehicle wreck in Jefferson County Sunday evening. Highway Patrol reports show Rankin was driving her jeep north on Highway 67, at 6 o'clock at Flucom Road, when a pick up going north, was making a left hand turn into the northbound lane of 67. Rankin's vehicle struck the unknown pick up. Rankin was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO