One position that’s been hard to hire for several years is an assessor for the Town of New Paltz. There’s currently no town employee certified to do that work, but Supervisor Neil Bettez has worked out a solution that involves the assessor in Esopus, Shannon Harris. Harris and another Esopus staffer, Patty Smith, will be paid hourly in the short term to ensure that all necessary work gets done, while longtime New Paltz employee Diane Lee will become the public face of the office. In between answering questions and otherwise helping anyone in need, Lee will take courses in assessment administration and receive hands-on training from Harris and Smith.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO