ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

Paper Mill students to present ‘A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken’

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
City
Millburn, NJ
City
Broadway, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Ali Stroker
Person
Anne Hathaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New World#Beauty And The Beast#Performing#Musical Theater#Paper Mill Playhouse#Notre Dame#Brookside Drive

Comments / 0

Community Policy