ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

27-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Early Saturday Morning

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in Atlantic City say a man was shot early Saturday morning. The incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 2:40...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Arrested After YouTubers Lead Police To Attempted Child Luring At Egg Harbor Township Boatyard

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for an attempted child luring in Egg Harbor Township over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Fifty-seven-year-old Roger Tomes was has charged with luring in New Jersey after he was arrested Sunday. Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township. According to police, two YouTubers who operate a channel dedicated to catching child predators posed as a 15-year-old girl online and exchanged internet and text messages with Tomes. Police allege Tomes lured who he believed to be a teenage girl to his boat at the boat yard for sexual activities. Police did not identify the two individuals who operate the YouTube channel, but they say the two create accounts on dating websites and pose as juvenile girls. Tomes faces between five and 10 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine if convicted.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Man In Connection With Violent Robbery On North 13th Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want to hear if you recognize the man wanted in connection with a violent robbery on North 13th Street on July, 19. According to police, the suspect went to an apartment for a planned meeting and allegedly became angry, demanding the victim’s belongings. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the arm and chest with a kitchen knife and was given $1,000 before fleeing the area, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 22-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street. Police say the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a gun on the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Owner Of Pickup Truck Involved In Deadly West Philly Hit-And-Run Identified As Victim’s Family ‘Looking For Some Type of Closure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy