ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Graze Craze to Open Two Colorado Locations

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xraZx_0gqGqr3O00

The Graze Craze locations will be located at 6942 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80918 and 5730 E Otero Ave #800 Centennial, CO 80112 – respectively – according to the company’s website . What Now Denver reached out to founder Kerry Sylvester for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. However, the Graze Craze headquarters told What Now Denver that franchisees and a debut date for both stores may be undetermined .

Graze Craze Inc. was started in 2018 by Kerry Sylvester – “an air force veteran with over a decade of legal experience.” Sylvester’s job found her immersed in “the private, corporate, and government sectors,” which helped her eventually land a job “as the Director of Operations for a multi-million-dollar food distribution company.” Sylvester then used the knowledge gained in that position – in conjunction with her affinity for food – to plan Graze Craze’s eventual concept. After two years of testing the model, Sylvester launched the brand that is now actively franchising throughout the country.

Graze Craze offers grand snack boards (or, charcuterie boards) intricately designed with an array of cheeses, meats, fruits, nuts, bread, candies, pastries, and whatever other delicious morsels can be mixed & matched into the maze of goodies. They offer varying sizes, cater to keto and vegetarian diets, and even make grab & go meals for one. As the passion for snacking intensifies and big meals give way to all-day munching, it seems safe to say Graze Craze is really on to something.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brittany Anas

Make this refreshing two-ingredient cocktail with your Palisade peaches

Pair iichiko Shochu and peach juice for a perfect summer sipper.Brittany Anas. (Denver, Colo) Last Friday afternoon, I got a delightfully creative out-of-office reply from a colleague: She provided a two-ingredient cocktail recipe to sync up with peach season. (Worth noting: I'm a writer who works mainly in the food and travel space—there’s lots of room for fun in our e-mail signatures!)
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

Menya Ramen Now Open at Grange Hall

Grange Hall, Chef Troy Guard’s Denver Food Hall, welcomes their newest stall, Menya Ramen to an already-stellar culinary lineup. All hand-picked by Guard, Menya joins Bubu, Crack Shack, Uptown & Humboldt, Greenwood Village Sushi Co. and Little Dry Creek Brewery. Says Guard in a statement, “Grange Hall continues to...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Business
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
Centennial, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Centennial, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Denver

While it may not be the first city you think of when you think, “seafood,” Denver may surprise you with its sheer number of options when it comes to fresh fish. The state may be landlocked, but the oysters, lobsters, whole fish, and tons of other tasty sea dwellers fly in daily to be shucked, chargrilled, or served with a tasteful side of butter. You can find wonderfully (and specifically) New England-style joints, mind-blowing sushi spots, or a place to celebrate something special and crack open a steamed lobster while you’re at it. If you’re not sure where to go first, check out this list of the best seafood restaurants in Denver that are sure to float your boat.
DENVER, CO
K99

Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado

As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Brewery builds community in Highlands Ranch

A unique new addition is joining Colorado’s more than 420 craft brewery options, dreamt up by the residents and staff of a Highlands Ranch senior living community. This week, the microbrewery at Vi at Highlands Ranch is planning to serve up its first brew, a honey wheat beer named “Bees Knees.” It will be the culmination of months of conversations, planning, brewing and perfecting that all started with a homebrewing hobby.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Food Drink#N Academy Blvd#Graze Craze Inc
9NEWS

Denver is getting its first In-N-Out Burger

DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger has begun construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north of Interstate 70 in...
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Longhorn Breaks Free, Causes Panic In Downtown Colorado Springs

Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

World's first indoor slide park opens in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An indoor slide park (with no water) has opened in Colorado. Slick City Action Park, which bills itself as the world's first-ever indoor slide park, is now open at Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood. The 40,000-square-foot facility, which features slides up to 25 feet tall, held...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Keto
9NEWS

Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado. The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver GoTopless Day Returning to Downtown

For the first time in three years, Denver GoTopless Day, a body-positive event intended to send a message of equality and empowerment, is scheduled to return to downtown. Participants will gather at Denver's Civic Center Park around 11 a.m. August 28, with a march along the 16th Street Mall starting at noon. The organization's announcement is topped by four exclamations: "Open mind required! Tops are optional! Sunscreen recommended! Admission is free!"
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Dragon Boat Festival volunteer dies after medical emergency at event

DENVER — It was not too difficult for Fran Campbell to find a photo of Mary Monzon. Monzon had a lot of friends, and plenty of them were proud to call her that. "I met her back in the '90s when she came out here from California to work for AT&T," Campbell said. "She never failed to make anyone laugh. Just the way she talked sometimes it would make people just smile. She was my go-to plus one."
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver-Based Law Firm Expands Colorado Springs Practice

Denver-based Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service business and litigation law firm with offices across the nation, has expanded its Colorado Springs presence with a fresh office space and two newly established local attorneys. Brenda L. Bartels and Amber Blasingame, from the well-known and now closed Hanes & Bartels firm, will help lead and grow the team along with the services provided by the office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
197
Followers
123
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy