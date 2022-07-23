Graze Craze to Open Two Colorado Locations

The Graze Craze locations will be located at 6942 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80918 and 5730 E Otero Ave #800 Centennial, CO 80112 – respectively – according to the company’s website . What Now Denver reached out to founder Kerry Sylvester for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. However, the Graze Craze headquarters told What Now Denver that franchisees and a debut date for both stores may be undetermined .

Graze Craze Inc. was started in 2018 by Kerry Sylvester – “an air force veteran with over a decade of legal experience.” Sylvester’s job found her immersed in “the private, corporate, and government sectors,” which helped her eventually land a job “as the Director of Operations for a multi-million-dollar food distribution company.” Sylvester then used the knowledge gained in that position – in conjunction with her affinity for food – to plan Graze Craze’s eventual concept. After two years of testing the model, Sylvester launched the brand that is now actively franchising throughout the country.

Graze Craze offers grand snack boards (or, charcuterie boards) intricately designed with an array of cheeses, meats, fruits, nuts, bread, candies, pastries, and whatever other delicious morsels can be mixed & matched into the maze of goodies. They offer varying sizes, cater to keto and vegetarian diets, and even make grab & go meals for one. As the passion for snacking intensifies and big meals give way to all-day munching, it seems safe to say Graze Craze is really on to something.

