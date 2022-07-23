ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nielsen says 17.7 million watched Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17.7 million viewers watched Thursday night’s hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Nielsen Company said that is second to the 20 million who saw the first committee hearing on June 9, the only other one of the eight sessions held in prime time.

Ten networks aired this past week’s hearing live, down from the 11 that showed the June 9 session. The conservative network Newsmax dropped out this time.

The six daytime hearings average 11.2 million viewers, with a peak audience of 13.2 million on June 28, when ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified about former President Donald Trump’s behavior.

An estimated 13.6 million of Thursday’s viewers, or 77 percent, were age 55 and older, Nielsen said. Only 705,000 viewers were 18 to 34.

MSNBC said the 4.7 million people who watched its coverage represented the network’s biggest prime-time audience since the night of the event that the committee is investigating.

Public hearings are expected to resume in September.

Donald Eckardt
3d ago

Wow that's pretty cool 😎 GLAD WE HAVE GOOD FRIENDS WATCH THE HEARINGS LEARN SOMETHING 😀 We are impressed with the quality of the witnesses and their Patriotism for their Constitution and Country! We are now realizing that the Republicans are full of Fascists! They threatened our country and they will not Intimidate us 😤 😒 😔

Danny Wilkerson
3d ago

Watching all these great politicians who have a world of serious problems but can’t solve any of them. But have all the time in the world for bull

Danny Sandlin
2d ago

What a waste of taxpayer money dragging this out, all for show. This administration has passed no meaningful legislation, spend all time in committee hearings with nothing to show. Have not spent one minute watching. This is past, move on!!!!

