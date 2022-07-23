ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Roundup: Tim Gettinger extended, Matthew Tkachuk traded to Florida, and more

By Anthony Scultore
 4 days ago
The New York Rangers agreed to terms with depth forward Tim Gettinger to a one-year contract extension on Friday. Terms were not disclosed by the team. Per CapFriendly, it’s a two-way contract for $750,000. His minor league salary is $100,000. He’s expected to start the season with the Rangers AHL affiliate,...

All Knicks

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Reuniting With Former Team?

The New York Knicks traded Kemba Walker away on draft night, but it appears the former All-Star might have a new home ... one that's quite familiar to the veteran point guard. The Charlotte Hornets, who drafted Walker in 2011 while still under their Bobcats branding, are reportedly exploring a way to bring back their former franchise point guard. The Athletic was the first to report such interest.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
