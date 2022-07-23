ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees face massive problem as the deadline rapidly approaches

By Alexander Wilson
 4 days ago
The New York Yankees were reportedly heavily pursuing Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but with top-end relief pitcher Michael King suffering a season-ending fractured right elbow on Friday night, those plans are likely thrown out the window. Even before Soto was a reported target, the Yankees needed more...

NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox acquire outfielder in trade with Brewers

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday. They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee's player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester. Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Marlins' Trade Rumor

With the MLB trade deadline one week away, the Miami Marlins are reportedly ready to sell off. Miami is 6-11 in the last three weeks and at 45-51, sits 5.5 games out of a wild card spot in the NL. They also just lost star second baseman Jazz Chisholm for at least several weeks due to a back injury.
MIAMI, FL
