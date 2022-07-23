27-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Early Saturday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO