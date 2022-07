Rochester, N.Y. — Forty years after a Brighton woman was found dead in her bed, with an ax in her skull, her husband is about to go on trial. James Krauseneck was in court Tuesday for a hearing that revealed a lot about the strategy his attorneys will try when the trial begins on Aug. 29th. They will focus on someone they say should have been the prime suspect: the late Edward Laraby.

BRIGHTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO