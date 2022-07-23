ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

ISP: East Peoria man charged after deadly motorcycle crash

By Cooper Banks
1470 WMBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Police have confirmed details in the wake of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle late Friday....

www.1470wmbd.com

