Richfield, MN

20th-annual Urban Wildland race is July 30 in Richfield

Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

In just over two weeks, more than 1,100 runners will head to Richfield for the 20th Urban Wildland Half Marathon and 5k. This popular event draws runners from throughout the metro and showcases the best parts of Richfield.

“Runners tell us that they love the small-town feel of our course, the wonderful shade trees and the flat route,” Race Director Brianna Rodgers said in a press release. “It is always a wonderful morning in Richfield, and we hope that residents consider coming out to support the runners and celebrate our community.”

