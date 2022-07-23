22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza killed after a rollover crash in Richgrove (Richgrove, CA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza, from Ducor, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic accident Thursday morning in Richgrove. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive [...]
