22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza killed after a rollover crash in Richgrove (Richgrove, CA)

Richgrove, CA

22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza killed after a rollover crash in Richgrove

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza, from Ducor, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic accident Thursday morning in Richgrove. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive

Nationwide Report

