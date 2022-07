Seven rookies in training camps are seeking to add to Auburn’s all-time roster in the NFL. With all 32 teams now practicing for the 2022 season, 38 former Auburn players are on active rosters across the league, with Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zakoby McClain, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Big Kat Bryant, New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.D. Moultry and Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary and quarterback Malik Willis in an NFL training camp for the first time.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO