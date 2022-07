BURLINGTON (KSNT) – A Burlington woman became the victim of identity theft last week, nearly losing $8,500 in the process. According to the Burlington Police Department, they received a report from a Burlington woman on July 23 that someone posing as an employee of Bank of America had called her. The caller ID indicated that the call did indeed come from Bank of America and the woman had an account with the company.

BURLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO