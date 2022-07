Officials from the City of Marion reported progress from several fronts, with details made available Friday afternoon. The Kentucky Rural Water Association notes that seven additional leaks were repaired within the city’s infrastructure this week. Since the leak detection mission began on July 5, the city is down to 68 gallons per minute flow during overnight hours, and 230 gallons per minute flow rate during the day. A “Reveal Leak Detection” Team is working alongside KRWA to repair more than a dozen leaks in the last three weeks. Survey efforts are complete for more than 70% of the Marion Water System.

MARION, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO