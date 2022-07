SAN ANTONIO – A missing San Antonio woman has been found dead in her vehicle in a parking lot after being missing for almost the entire month. A security guard reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the parking lot for a week. San Antonio police officers responded to the Huebner Oak Center, located at 11700 block of Interstate 10 W regarding the vehicle. The guard told police he approached the 2020 Nissan Rogue and reported a foul odor emitting from the vehicle. He looked inside and observed a body in the front passenger seat and called the police. Identifying information…

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO