Coudersport, PA

Search for missing fishing boat captain ends as body recovered from Lake Erie

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 4 days ago

The search for a missing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended just after more than two weeks.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered.

The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York, about 50 miles from Ripley where the captain fell overboard into Lake Erie on July 7.

The sheriff’s office reported that Forsythe was trying to bring in a fish when he lost his balance.

The four guests on the charter were unfamiliar with the boat and could not get it turned around before Forsythe went under.

Erie cold case comes to a close following Texas arrest

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 34 year old Erie cold case has come to a close. Police have arrested 55-year-old Jeremy Brock for allegedly murdering his grandmother Helen Vogt. Here’s more on the investigation and upcoming trial. After several decades, Erie Police have arrested a suspect in connection to this cold case. The authorities said […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Troopers: 2020 Elk County camp burglary solved after DNA links woman

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s strands of hair and current DNA technology would be the reason why Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against her two years after she burglarized an Elk County camp. According to state police out of Ridgway, Tori Shaffer, 25, of DuBois faces burglary charges after two strands of reddish-brown […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Campers rescued along Susquehanna River

Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Operation Game Thief: Black bear illegally killed in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief is asking the public for help in providing information after a black bear was illegally killed in Elk County. The bear was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township and was shot in the chest with a small caliber […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

GoFundMe arranged for man injured in motorcycle accident

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe has been arranged for an Amherst man in the hospital at ECMC following a motorcycle crash. On July 10, 26-year-old Mitchell T. Filippi was involved in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to ECMC, his brother Collin said. On July 10, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle accident on Thrall Rd. in Cambria involving a 26-year-old who was airlifted to ECMC.
BUFFALO, NY
