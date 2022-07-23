ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

World Health Organization announces monkeypox is global health emergency

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qo2p_0gqGMdee00

The World Health Organization announced Saturday morning that the monkeypox outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Monkeypox
CNET

Do Home COVID Tests Work for BA.5?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.5, a mutation of the original omicron variant that is now responsible for almost 80% of all current COVID-19 cases, is extremely contagious. It's also the target of the booster shots that will likely be rolled out to Americans this fall or winter, and is also likely to be the version of COVID-19 that sickened President Joe Biden Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

With contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID

MIAMI – With the even more contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID-19. The highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant now accounting for about 78% of all COVID infections in the United States, according to the CDC. Now many people are asking if they had COVID in the last three months, will they have immunity against this variant?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 hijacks nanotubes between neurons to infect them

COVID-19 often leads to neurological symptoms, such as a loss of taste or smell, or cognitive impairments (including memory loss and concentration difficulties), both during the acute phase of the disease and over the long term with "long COVID" syndrome. But the way in which the infection reaches the brain was previously unknown. Scientists from Institut Pasteur and CNRS laboratories have used state-of-the-art electron microscopy approaches to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 hijacks nanotubes, tiny bridges that link infected cells with neurons. The virus is therefore able to penetrate neurons despite the fact that they are lacking the ACE2 receptor that the virus usually binds to when infecting cells.
SCIENCE
CBS News

How is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant different from other strains?

The fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant of Omicron and its close relative BA.4 now make up around 95% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to estimates published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The strains have driven an acceleration this month in the pace of new COVID-19...
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

757K+
Followers
167K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy