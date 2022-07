Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to apologize for the Catholic church’s role in abusing Indigenous people in residential schools. NBC News' Anne Thompson sat down with three survivors, one of whom said the apology “probably would have meant more to these people that are not here. They are the ones that suffered more than I did.” Over a century, 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend the schools. 6,000 died. The Catholic church ran most of the schools in Canada as well as some of the 400 schools for Native Americans in the U.S.July 24, 2022.

