(WSYR-TV) — The time for back-to-school supplies is approaching fast, and The Salvation Army is working with Centro to help kids get what they need for school this fall. The Syracuse Mets are doing a “Christmas In July” event this Sunday, looking to “Stuff A Bus” with school supplies, clothing items, lunch boxes, books, and other items to help children in need across the area get ready for school.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO