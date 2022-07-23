New Red Wings coach Lalonde left lasting impression on players, staff in Toledo

With an infectious and upbeat demeanor, former Walleye coach Derek Lalonde established trust among his players and a winning tradition in Toledo.

Six years removed from his days behind the bench at the Huntington Center, Lalonde has been named head coach of one of the NHL's most storied franchises. The new Detroit Red Wings head man left a lasting impact on his former players in Toledo, who all echoed the same positive sentiments and a strong belief Lalonde will continue to succeed at the highest level.

“He was awesome to play for,” said former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach, who was Lalonde's leading scorer in his second season in Toledo in 2015-16. “He made coming to the rink exciting every day. His personality stood out. He always had a smile on his face and wanted to know his players' personalities.”

Lalonde, 49, got his first head coaching position at the pro level when he took over Toledo's struggling ECHL franchise in 2014-15. He led that Walleye team to the biggest turnaround in ECHL history, as Toledo posted a 50-15-7 record and won the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions.

“We had great teams when Derek was here,” said Alden Hirschfeld, a former Walleye forward who is now an assistant coach with the team. “Derek was big on building a winning culture with a positive atmosphere in the locker room, creating hard-working, winning teams. He was detailed in his messages and cared about his players on the ice and off the ice.”

On June 30, Lalonde was named the 28th coach in the history of the Detroit Red Wings.

“He will do great in Detroit, because of his knowledge and passion for the game,” Berschbach said.

Since Lalonde's arrival in Toledo, the Walleye organization has become a perennial powerhouse, making the playoffs every year. Current head coach Dan Watson, who was an associate head coach under Lalonde, still uses many of the same philosophies.

“I know how he operates,” Watson said. “He’s a winner.”

Since leaving Toledo, Lalonde became an assistant coach with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, who reached the Stanley Cup Final three consecutive seasons and won back-to-back titles.

“He’s worked his way up and coached at all levels. He will do great in Detroit,” Hirschfeld said. “It’s special to have a coach coming in to coach the NHL team of your ECHL team's affiliate that you played for.”

Lalonde ranks third in Walleye history in both games coached (144) and wins (97).

Former Toledo forward Kyle Bonis recalled some of the unique motivational tactics Lalonde brought in, including an old lunch pail that would be rewarded post-game to the grittiest player.

“It was an old rusty bucket, and it showed that success and winning were not always fancy and pretty,” Bonis said. “It was blue collar. To anybody outside the locker room, it meant nothing, but to us it meant everything.”

Lalonde spearheaded the rise of the Walleye organization into an elite ECHL franchise, bringing what he called “a culture of success” to the team.

Walleye strength and conditioning coach Dan Jones, who Lalonde hired in 2014, said he picked up several valuable motivational techniques and philosophies from his mentor.

“I learned so much from that guy. He is wonderful,” Jones said. “I'll never forget the first time I talked to him on the phone. He kept talking about culture, culture, culture. I had never heard that before. I wasn't sure what he meant. I had to educate myself.”

Former Walleye goaltender Jeff Lerg was the first player Lalonde brought in when he took over the Walleye organization in June of 2014.

“He deserves this,” Lerg said. “He has grinded it out at every level. It's good to see him get rewarded.”

Lerg had two of his most successful years as a pro under Lalonde.

“He is still my all-time favorite coach,” Lerg said. “People enjoy being around him. The players really wanted to play for him. He found a way to make that fourth-liner feel special and part of it. He built an amazing culture where everyone was accountable. It was such a positive environment.”

Lerg said he had a special connection with Lalonde, who also was a goaltender in his playing days. Lalonde was a goalie at SUNY-Cortland, a Division III college, in the 1990s.

“He was a goalie. He knew how to manage the goalies personally,” Lerg said. “I picked up some drills that he would run us through prior to practice. I still use those to train my goalies.”

Lalonde became a hot coaching prospect after he was named the ECHL coach of the year in 2015 after his first season with the Walleye.

Former forward Troy Schwab, who is now a head coach in the junior ranks, said Lalonde builds relationships and in return players want to play for him.

“That isn't always easy anymore,” Schwab said. “Don't underestimate his knowledge of the game, either.”

Schwab said Lalonde was always willing to answer any questions and often gave him quality advice.

“I use a lot of what I learned from them every day,” Schwab said. “He really cared about me and my family during my time in Toledo.”

Even though it's been more than six years since Schwab played for Lalonde, the pair still speak often.

“Every time I talk to him, it's always the same. 'How is Megan? How are the boys? Anything I can do to help?,’” Schwab said. “He genuinely cares about people.”

Bonis called him an inspirational leader.

“Coach Lalonde always wanted us to play confident, not arrogant, but quiet confidence. He gave us that by allowing us to be ourselves and allowing us to make mistakes. He will give the young Red Wings players that same freedom and confidence, and they will be better for it.”

Berschbach said Lalonde was approachable and fair.

“He is definitely a player's coach, because of the way he knows everyone’s strengths and weaknesses,” Berschbach said. “He brought the best out of everyone no matter what role they were in.”

Jones added that Lalonde is a genuine people person and a strong motivator.

“This guy has charisma and people skills that come out of his pores,” Jones said. “He has a confidence and a presence about him. But it's not cockiness. His standards and expectations are very high. He always said character sets the ceiling.”

Jones said he still uses many of the motivational techniques that Lalonde passed along to him with the current Walleye players and at his training facility EAO Sports.

“He has a system based on a strong positive culture,” Jones said. “He gets the most out of his players, because he is a great leader. He has a strong relationship with his players. He connects before he directs. He commands respect. He also empowered you. He wasn't a dictator. He was always upbeat, always high-spirited. He did not micromanage. This guy is just money.

“He will make a big impact in Detroit. This guy is a winner.”