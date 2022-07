You know the vibes — it’s Saturday morning and you don’t want to admit to yourself how hungover you are from last night’s escapade. Beat the hangover before it keeps you in bed all day by getting a mouthwatering bagel from one of these lifesaving Austin locales. These are the best bagel shops we could find in Austin, and damn, are they worth every bite.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO