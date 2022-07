Bold prediction: Quarterback Lamar Jackson will show up for training camp despite not having a new contract. However, the Ravens could be shorthanded over the first couple of weeks. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Marcus Peters could all open camp on the PUP list after suffering season-ending injuries in 2021. The Ravens' main focus is breaking camp fully healthy after having 25 players on IR last season. — Todd Karpovich.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO