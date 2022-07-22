ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Marion County logs 214th COVID-related death

By mseals
wmix94.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY — The Marion County Health Department has announced the death of a Marion County man who had tested positive for COVID-19. According...

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

wrul.com

White County Sheriff Department Arrests Two

Two out of county residents have been arrested in White County on separate offenses. On Monday July 25th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was informed that 37 year old Chance W Young, of Fairfield was in the Courthouse and was wanted on a White County warrant for violating his probation. Young was on probation for Unlawful Delivery of Meth under 5 grams. Young was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on a no bond warrant.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Vehicle Keyed While Parked At Carmi White County High School

The Carmi Police Department has received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle. On Monday, July 25th, officers responded to the Carmi White County High School where they met with Emily Brooke Whetstone of Carmi. Whetstone reported that both the passenger and driver sides of her car had been keyed while the car was parked in the high school parking lot. Photos were taken and an investigation is underway.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Jack Arrested on White and Jefferson County Warrants

A 39 year old Norris City woman was arrested on multiple arrest warrants. Melisa Jack was arrested on Saturday July 23rd on a White County warrant for Deceptive Practice and on a Jefferson County warrant for Forgery. After Deputy Capeheart had her transported to the White County Jail, it was revealed during the booking of Jack that a small white plastic container was found in her purse, which would later test positive for Fentanyl. She was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jack is being held in the White County Jail on $3,500 bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies in Illinois plane crash

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
freedom929.com

BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Witt Man Dies In Drunk Driving Accident

A 59 year old male from Witt was killed in a drunk driving accident that occured on Friday night. 34 year old Daniel Adams of Gillespie was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 about 1/4 mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt in Montgomery County. Adams left the roadway striking an ambankment and a tree. His passenger, the 59 year old male who has not been identified, died on the scene. Adams was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated iwth non-life threatening injuries.
WITT, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Du Quoin State Fair entertainment finalized

This year's Du Quoin State Fair will have another full slate of entertainment in the grandstands, and at their all-rock beer tent stage. The fair runs from Friday, August 26 through Monday, September 5 with grandstand entertainment:. Friday, Aug. 26 Harness racing. Saturday, Aug. 27 Cole Swindell. Sunday, Aug. 28...
DU QUOIN, IL

Comments / 0

