Two teens charged as new details emerge about deadly Coral Gables armed robbery

By Howard Cohen
 4 days ago

Miami-Dade police released the names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery turned homicide Friday afternoon.

Both are teens and both are now charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 67-year-old man who, police say, did not struggle with them as they tried to rob him.

Charged with first degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon:

▪ Jermaine Lamount Walker, 17.

▪ Gary Ragin, 18.

The victim was Jorge Romero-Gil, 67, who was shot to death outside the condo building Ten Aragon.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Coral Gables found Romero-Gil dead of gunshot wounds outside the loading dock of the condo on Aragon Avenue.

Police say Walker and Ragin got out of their car around 10 a.m. Friday and pointed a gun at Romero-Gil and demanded his belongings.

“Despite the victim complying with their demands, one of the subjects shot the victim,” Det. Angel Rodriguez’s report said.

After shooting Romero-Gil, the pair grabbed belongings from him and took off in a Dodge sedan.

A Gables K9 officer saw the Dodge sedan take off and tried to pull them over but Walker and Ragin sped off across U.S. 1 into Coconut Grove where they crashed the Dodge at Tigertail Avenue and Darwin Street. Police say it was a single-vehicle crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8fdf_0gqDBraW00
A Miami-Dade County police officer with a rifle takes up a post on Southwest 27th Avenue, near Bird Avenue, in Coconut Grove shortly after noon on Friday, July 22, 2022. Police descended on the Miami neighborhood while pursuing two people suspected of a shooting in Coral Gables. By DOUGLAS HANKS/dhanks@miamiherald.com

READ MORE: What the shooting scene in Coral Gables and Miami looked like

READ MORE: Coconut Grove homeowners saw Gables shooting suspects run through their yards

The pair bailed from the Dodge on Bird Avenue in Coconut Grove near Center Street, where Miami and Miami-Dade police had set up a perimeter in the Bird Avenue area of northwest Coconut Grove, down the street from Flanigan’s.

Officers from the three departments caught Walker and Ragin after they had split up and run through people’s yards in a northwest section of Coconut Grove, sending 911 switchboards aglow from calls by neighbors who saw the men running through their yards. The sound and sight of helicopters overhead filled the streets near Flanigan’s as workers prepped Friday’s lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9ESx_0gqDBraW00
Police vehicles arrived in Coconut Grove Friday morning as police searched for two people suspected of a shooting in Coral Gables. This photo was taken shortly after noon at the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and Bird Avenue, about a block from the Flanigan’s restaurant in the Grove. By DOUGLAS HANKS/dhanks@miamiherald.com

Once captured, detectives found the firearm and Romero-Gil’s property.

“After speaking with detectives, both subjects confessed to their involvement. They were arrested and charged accordingly,” Rodriguez’s report said.

Comments / 15

Amore Diaz
3d ago

Both Murder charge. Should be put out for ever. Life in Prison NO PAROLE. they robbed an elderly man , hot the money and killed him. Criminals .😡😡😡😡

Reply
7
Yvonne Haldane
3d ago

Hope there is a speedy trial & they have due process..There is no excuse for this..An elderly gentleman robbed ,and then killed almost in his front yard...we are better than this .

Reply
5
Miriam Martinez
4d ago

These are troubled kids growing up in bad homes with no parental supervision and no father. These kids in these home should become wards of the state and shown life is different from what surrounds them. Teach them how to WORK and make a living!

Reply(2)
3
