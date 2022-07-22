ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Roosevelt Johnson qualifies for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat

WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the final day of qualifying for the...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedcpost.com

DC Grants Around $4 Million to Create Anacostia Arts District

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has awarded approximately $4 million to the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID) to fund the creation of an Anacostia Arts and Culture District. The new Arts and Culture District is expected to make Ward 8 a leading destination for the arts in Washington DC. Through the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
Alexandria, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
mymcmedia.org

Wisconsin Avenue Lane Closure Set for Late August

The right lane of southbound Wisconsin Avenue at Elm Street in Bethesda will be closed off for an extended period of time beginning August 25, according to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. The closure will “allow vehicles to access the Purple Line Bethesda Station work zone,” MCDOT stated in...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
globalconstructionreview.com

Arup and Grimshaw unveil designs for Washington Union Station expansion

A UK and US team made up of Arup, Beyer Blinder Belle Architects, Grimshaw, and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin has unveiled its design for the Washington Union Station Expansion project (SEP) in Washington, DC. The team was chosen to work on the expansion in 2016, after which its design underwent changes...
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria VA You Must Try

Planning your trip to Northern Va and need to find all the best restaurants in Alexandria? You have arrived at the right place because here we are going to give you all the juicy info on where to go and what to eat. This charming city in Northern VA has been around since the start of America and was home to the first president, George Washington. You will see all the history and culture while you are exploring this beautiful waterfront town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Adventist HealthCare Plans to Relocate to Prince George's

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has announced it is relocating to Prince George's County, Maryland, instead of expanding its current location. The medical center recently purchased 23 acres of land between Livingston Road and Route 210 on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington. This empty land is across from the new Giant.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
rockvillenights.com

Indecent exposure in King Farm area of Rockville

An indecent exposure incident was reported to Rockville City police Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, in the King Farm community. The incident was reported on an unspecified block of Watkins Overlook at 6:30 AM. That street runs alongside King Farm Stream Valley Park.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Power Restored to 6,500+ Residents in Montgomery County

More than 6,500 residents have power once again after an outage in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, the hottest day of the year. The Potomac Edison energy company says an animal that came into contact with electrical equipment caused the outage, and power was restored just before sundown. “I took...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Since Lake Accotink rabid coyote attacks, residents increasingly report concerns

Fairfax County Animal Protection has seen an increase in the number of coyote-related calls since a rabid coyote bit three adults, two dogs and an officer last month. “The recent incident of the rabid coyote at Lake Accotink has understandably created concerns for many residents about wildlife and public health and safety,” the Animal Protection Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

WSSC Water to fix Capitol Heights sinkhole

Prince George’s County drivers may have noticed a large sinkhole on Hampton Park Boulevard bringing traffic to a stop. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said that WSSC Water will have it fixed by Sunday. Officials said the sinkhole started to appear at around 8 a.m. after a water main...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
alxnow.com

Era of deregulated sidewalk dining on King Street ending this fall

Alexandria’s expanded outdoor dining — a laissez-faire approach to sidewalk regulation brought about by Covid — is coming to an end in September. The City announced this morning (Monday) that the Temporary COVID Business Relief Measures, which permitted the expanded outdoor dining operations along King Street, will expire on Friday, Sept. 30. Starting in October, restaurants will be required to go through a city program for permission to expand their restaurant to the city sidewalks.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy