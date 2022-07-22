ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK

seminolesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Mon. July 25 EMS Camp Camp for ages 8-11. From 8 a.m. until noon. Price...

www.seminolesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Rules of Driving on I-20 Through Midland/Odessa

With construction beginning on I-20 to switch overpasses, that makes driving along the interstate quite the frustrating experience. So with that said, here are the Top 5 rules of driving on I-20 through Midland/Odessa:. 1. Just Don't. We have two other routes to go between Midland and Odessa so use...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker

A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
kisswtlz.com

Midland Survey Seeks Input on Riverfront

The City of Midland is using an online survey to gather input from residents about how they see the future of the city’s riverfront. The “Reimagine the Riverfront” initiative aims to enhance the Tittabawassee River as a natural resource in Downtown Midland to create a public space that promotes leisure, recreational, and tourism opportunities for residents and visitors from all walks of life. The brief online survey asks respondents to share how they currently use the Downtown Midland riverfront; what facilities and activities they enjoy most; and what facilities, activities, and events they’d like to see developed in the area in the future.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Board Room#Ems Camp Camp#St Seminole Edc#Hospital Board#First Baptist Church#Seminole Golf Scramble
ABC Big 2 News

MPD hosting gun raffle to help officer’s newborn baby

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is hosting a gun raffle to help the family of one of Midland’s finest. Baby Gus was born about eight weeks prematurely and has a long road ahead of him, including surgery. To help the Goodnight family cover the cost of medical bills, MPD will raffle off a new gun and tickets are available through August 1st.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man calls 911 to report assault, ends up in handcuffs

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after a disturbance involving his girlfriend, her kids, and her mother. Anthony Flores, 33, has been charged with two counts of Assault/Family Violence and one count of Injury to a Child.  According to an affidavit, on July 21, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seminole, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Some in Midland are Tired of Beto

MIDLAND, TX — In Midland yesterday, some are tired of Beto O’Rourke. His campaign stop was interrupted by jeers and cheers from the opposition as O’Rourke attempted to calm the protestors by offering some of them an opportunity to speak. Watch:
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy