CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - School supplies will be given to those in need at two upcoming giveaway events hosted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first school supply giveaway will be on July 29 at Jellico High School from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Another event will be held July 30 at the Campbell County High School from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will take place on the LaFollette side, an announcement noted.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO